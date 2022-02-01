Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OFC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.