Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 3.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.6% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 24,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

