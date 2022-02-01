Cooke & Bieler LP Raises Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,557 shares during the period. Winnebago Industries accounts for about 1.3% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 6.11% of Winnebago Industries worth $148,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WGO traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,939. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WGO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

