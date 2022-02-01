Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 305,284 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,284 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $179,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after buying an additional 467,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,967,000 after buying an additional 170,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,891,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after buying an additional 818,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

NYSE:ATO traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.19. 20,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

