Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,949 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics comprises approximately 3.0% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 4.21% of Arrow Electronics worth $329,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.59. 1,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,925. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

