Cooke & Bieler LP Increases Stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,025 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 6.38% of PGT Innovations worth $72,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $1,115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $92,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,207. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGTI. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

