Cooke & Bieler LP Has $59.25 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,860 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $59,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,102. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.