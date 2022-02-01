Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

CTSDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of CTSDF opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

