Contrasting TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) & Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TransAlta and Ocean Power Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $1.57 billion 1.88 -$214.25 million ($1.93) -5.63 Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million 52.18 -$14.76 million ($0.35) -3.23

Ocean Power Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocean Power Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TransAlta has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta -23.44% 5.17% 1.22% Ocean Power Technologies -1,155.25% -21.48% -20.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TransAlta and Ocean Power Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 2 7 0 2.78 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransAlta currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.40%. Given TransAlta’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

TransAlta beats Ocean Power Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, and Hydro segments are responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining its electrical generation. The Energy Marketing segment engages in marketing its production through short-term and long-term contracts. The Corporate segment deals with its central financial, legal, administrative, and investing functions. The company was founded by William Maxwell Aitken in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. Ocean Power Technologies was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, NJ.

