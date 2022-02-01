Contrasting Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telenor ASA and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $13.10 billion 1.77 $1.85 billion $0.69 24.01 Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion 0.62 $229.04 million N/A N/A

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Telenor ASA and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 1 8 1 0 2.00 Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telenor ASA presently has a consensus price target of $162.00, indicating a potential upside of 877.67%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 7.27% 22.40% 3.31% Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Telenor ASA pays out 110.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units. The Norway, Sweden, and Denmark geographical segments include fixed services like telephoney, internet and TV, and leased lines. The Broadcast segment comprises Canada Digital DTH in the Nordics, broadcasting, and data communication services via satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission in Norway and Belgium. The Other Units segment consists global wholesale, digital services, and corporate functions. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government, cybersecurity, data center &cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services. The company was founded on September 23, 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

