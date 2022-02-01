Contrasting PPL (NYSE:PPL) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

PPL (NYSE:PPL) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL -21.26% 8.07% 2.64% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

63.5% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of EnSync shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PPL has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PPL and EnSync’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.61 billion 3.00 $1.47 billion ($1.71) -17.36 EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PPL and EnSync, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 5 3 0 2.38 EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPL presently has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.54%.

Summary

PPL beats EnSync on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment consists of the regulated electricity transmission and distribution operations of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of advanced energy storage, power electronic systems and engineered custom and semi-custom products. Its services include matrix energy management, internet of energy, system support and system design. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

