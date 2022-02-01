Contrasting Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) and Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Copart and Renren’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copart $2.69 billion 11.39 $936.49 million $4.14 31.22 Renren $18.11 million 28.87 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

Copart has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Copart and Renren, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copart 0 2 3 0 2.60 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Copart presently has a consensus target price of $155.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Copart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Copart is more favorable than Renren.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Copart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Copart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Copart and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copart 34.25% 28.37% 21.67% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Copart has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Copart beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copart

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners. The company’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also include buying vehicles through CashForCars.com and Copart Direct. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Renren

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

