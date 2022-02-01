ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.