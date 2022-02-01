Conflux Network (CFX) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,416.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.22 or 0.07161580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00288301 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.23 or 0.00742479 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00067597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00374887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00237754 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

