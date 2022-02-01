Comparing TeraWulf (WULF) & Its Rivals

TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) is one of 135 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TeraWulf to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares TeraWulf and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TeraWulf
|$13.43 million
|-$440,000.00
|-53.09
|TeraWulf Competitors
|$965.21 million
|-$1.93 million
|17.21
Profitability
This table compares TeraWulf and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TeraWulf
|-2.66%
|11.27%
|8.89%
|TeraWulf Competitors
|-38.70%
|-1,534.82%
|-9.46%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for TeraWulf and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TeraWulf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|TeraWulf Competitors
|692
|3242
|4992
|92
|2.50
As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 50.25%. Given TeraWulf’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
50.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
TeraWulf has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
TeraWulf competitors beat TeraWulf on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About TeraWulf
TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.
