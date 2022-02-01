Comparing RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and SCWorx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A SCWorx $5.21 million 2.50 -$7.40 million N/A N/A

SCWorx has higher revenue and earnings than RedBall Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RedBall Acquisition and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A N/A SCWorx -55.84% -47.92% -26.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of RedBall Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

