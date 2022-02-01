Comparing LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) & Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and LiveOne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group $1.55 billion 0.08 -$29.46 million ($0.90) -2.74 LiveOne $65.23 million 1.14 -$41.82 million ($0.63) -1.49

Carrols Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Carrols Restaurant Group and LiveOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.19%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than LiveOne.

Profitability

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group -2.73% -5.54% -0.81% LiveOne -46.98% -579.74% -52.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats LiveOne on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

