Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €9.10 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.22) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.46) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.15 ($8.03).

CBK stock opened at €7.59 ($8.52) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion and a PE ratio of -3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is €6.94 and its 200-day moving average is €6.18. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a 1 year high of €7.97 ($8.95).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

