Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Position Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

