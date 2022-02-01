Coco Enterprises LLC Buys New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coco Enterprises LLC owned 0.11% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 169.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LIT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,231. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $85.22. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

