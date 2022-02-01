Coco Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Coco Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.5% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,158,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,279. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $87.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.