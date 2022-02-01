Coco Enterprises LLC Acquires 1,728 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.9% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 96,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,293,786. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

