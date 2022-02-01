Coatue Management LLC Sells 55,000 Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Coatue Management LLC decreased its position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 81.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 3,065.5% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,067,000.

MSD Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

