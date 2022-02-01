Coatue Management LLC Sells 1,434,907 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Coatue Management LLC decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,124,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,434,907 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 3.0% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $749,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 18.0% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,517,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.75 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 120.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.62.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

