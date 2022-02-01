Coatue Management LLC Has $282.27 Million Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Coatue Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,332 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $282,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,426,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,570,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,472,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNTX opened at $176.45 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.76 and its 200-day moving average is $285.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of -1.37.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.27.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

