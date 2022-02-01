Coatue Management LLC Acquires New Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,891,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,830,000. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.77% of KE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in KE by 264.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 342.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter worth about $365,000.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of BEKE opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.06, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -1.38.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.