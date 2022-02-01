CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

CME Group stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,009. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.69 and a 12 month high of $234.04.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

