Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 812 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average of $119.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

