Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Shares of ACN opened at $353.58 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $243.97 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.09. The stock has a market cap of $223.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

