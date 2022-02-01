Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 56 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $202.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.91 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.69.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

