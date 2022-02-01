Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.15.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $440.99 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $470.02. The stock has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.32.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

