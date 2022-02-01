Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

AMT stock opened at $251.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.95. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.