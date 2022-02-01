Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 12,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

