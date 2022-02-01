Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CLNE. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Shares of CLNE opened at $6.07 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

