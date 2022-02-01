Civic Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Civic has a market cap of $201.63 million and $50.81 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civic has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00113307 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

