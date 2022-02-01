Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 7,006 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,006 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $149,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, January 28th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,742 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $137,199.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $131,348.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $118,368.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $116,437.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $112,054.15.

On Friday, January 14th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,507 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $112,783.36.

On Monday, January 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $103,008.95.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $110,378.80.

On Thursday, January 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,802 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $93,975.14.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 400 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $7,808.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.37 million, a P/E ratio of -24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $155.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Civeo by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Civeo by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Civeo by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Civeo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.