Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civeo.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CVEO traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.33. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Civeo has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $150,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 103,075 shares of company stock worth $2,156,531 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 115,909 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Civeo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

