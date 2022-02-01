Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) PT Raised to $104.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $55,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

