Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Releases Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 11.66%.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $151.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $103,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.