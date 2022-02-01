Citigroup Lowers Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $290.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Stryker stock opened at $248.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker has a 1-year low of $222.69 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

