Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 38,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 216,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

