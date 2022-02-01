Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,281 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,281 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,492,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,118,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

