Citigroup Inc. Purchases 17,798 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after purchasing an additional 196,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

ITCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,708,518.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

