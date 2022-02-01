Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portman Ltd purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,961 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 55,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $314,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,278 shares of company stock worth $1,636,032. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

SUMO stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 3.15.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

