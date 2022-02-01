Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,315 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 315,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gevo were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Gevo Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

