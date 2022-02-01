Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,777,000 after acquiring an additional 43,686 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after buying an additional 219,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,315,000 after buying an additional 52,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,095,000 after buying an additional 168,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average of $107.99. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.