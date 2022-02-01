Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $99.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02.
In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.34.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
