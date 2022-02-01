Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $99.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,603 shares of company stock worth $2,803,990. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cirrus Logic stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.34.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

