Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,500 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 891,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CIFR stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,535,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,340,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,510,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,095,000.

About Cipher Mining

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.