Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,500 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 891,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
CIFR stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Cipher Mining
Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc
