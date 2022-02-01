CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CINC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CINC opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. CinCor Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

