Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report $21.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.56 million to $21.60 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $21.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $87.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.80 million to $88.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $90.25 million, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $91.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $37,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

